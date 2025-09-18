SBU drones hit one of Russia's largest oil refineries and petrochemical plants – source

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On Thursday, September 18, Ukrainian Security Service drones struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries and petrochemical enterprises located in Bashkortostan. This was reported by an interlocutor in the special service.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, located about 1400 km from the Ukrainian border, was attacked by SBU drones.

The source said that, according to preliminary information, the drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit. It is this unit that first purifies oil from water and salts and then turns it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and fuel oil. A strong fire is recorded on the territory of the plant and a black column of smoke rises.

The fact of damage to the enterprise was also confirmed by the authorities of the Russian region.

Caution, the video contains profanity!

REFERENCE. Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is a Russian petrochemical company and one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, located in the city of Salavat, Bashkortostan. The company processes hydrocarbon feedstocks to produce motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and polyethylenes.

This is not the first drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant. In May, a SBU UAV carried out a record-breaking long-range strike on the enterprise in Bashkortostan.

On September 18, a fire was reported near the plant. Regional authorities said the plant was attacked by two UAVs.