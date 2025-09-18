Explosions in Bashkortostan. Russians report drone attack on Gazprom petrochemical complex
on September 18, drones attacked Gazprom's petrochemical complex in the city of Salavat, which is located in the Republic of Bashkortostan, about 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Bashkortostan administration, Radiy Khabirov.
According to him, two drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat enterprise. The plant's guards allegedly tried to open fire on the drones.
The extent of the damage is currently being investigated. A fire is also being extinguished there.
This is not the first drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery. In May, a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine delivered a record-breaking strike in terms of range for the plant in the Republic of Bashkortostan.
The drone hit a catalytic cracker.
- On the night of August 14, Ukraine inflicted successful strike on the largest producer of fuels and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of Russia – Lukoil refinery in Volgograd.
- september 5, the General Staff confirmed the defeat Ryazan refinery, as well as an ammunition depot and Russian UAVs near Luhansk and the S-400 Triumph air defense system position near Kaluga.
- on September 13, GUR drones an oil refinery was attacked "Bashneft-NOVOIL in Ufa.
