Explosions in Bashkortostan. Russians report drone attack on Gazprom petrochemical complex

On September 18, the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex was attacked by two drones

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

on September 18, drones attacked Gazprom's petrochemical complex in the city of Salavat, which is located in the Republic of Bashkortostan, about 1,500 km from the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Bashkortostan administration, Radiy Khabirov.

According to him, two drones attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat enterprise. The plant's guards allegedly tried to open fire on the drones.

The extent of the damage is currently being investigated. A fire is also being extinguished there.

Reference "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is a Russian petrochemical company that owns one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes located in the city of Salavat, Bashkortostan. It specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products.

This is not the first drone attack on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery. In May, a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine delivered a record-breaking strike in terms of range for the plant in the Republic of Bashkortostan.

The drone hit a catalytic cracker.