SBU Head: SBU agents change their appearance and names after completing a task

Among those who carried out tasks on the territory of the aggressor country, many were women.

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

Agents of the Security Service of Ukraine are carrying out tasks behind enemy lines. This was announced by the head of the SBU , Vasyl Malyuk, during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"We conduct top-notch operations. You saw, in addition to "Pavutiny", how much we did. There are specific names and specific faces behind this," he said.

According to Malyuk, among those who performed tasks on the territory of the aggressor country, there were many women.

"After successful operations, we change their appearance, documents, they live with a different last name," the head of the SBU said.

Malyuk stated that the leadership highly appreciates everyone who performed tasks behind enemy lines.

"I highly value these people, I communicate with them personally, with all of them. And I believe that they will be with me until the end of my days, no matter what the circumstances. And the president highly values these talented, sincerely caring about the fate of Ukraine, and courageous people," he said.