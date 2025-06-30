SBU: In Zaporizhzhia, a student was sentenced to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian strikes

The detained individual was adjusting enemy strikes on the city and was arrested in March 2024.

Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

A student who prepared coordinates for Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the order from the Russians was carried out by a 19-year-old student of the local university, who was recruited through her godmother – a collaborator from the temporarily occupied part of the region.

The detained individual was trying to identify backup command posts of the Defense Forces, as well as "track down" active defense companies in the region.

At the same time, the suspect was collecting information about the locations of Russian strikes and their consequences.

Counterintelligence officers of the SBU detained the suspect in March 2024 at her place of residence. During the searches, a phone was seized from her containing evidence of working for Russia.

The court found the woman guilty of treason committed during martial law, in pre-arranged conspiracy with a group of people.

Detained (Photo: SBU)