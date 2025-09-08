SBU: SBU detains former sailor who manufactured explosives for terrorist attacks in Odesa

The sailor was hiding the ready-made explosives in caches on the seashore in Odesa

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A retired sailor suspected of making improvised explosives for bombings in the port city was detained in Odesa. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, the detainee was planting ready-made explosives in caches on the seashore and sending their coordinates to Russia.

Then the occupiers sent the relevant geolocations to the direct perpetrators of the attacks, who took the explosives from the caches.

One of these "performers" was detained by Ukrainian special services in July of this year when she tried to blow up the regional shopping center in Odesa.

According to the case file, the detainee involved in the manufacture of explosives was a 60-year-old Odesa resident who used to be a sailor on a merchant ship and, after retiring, began working for Russian special services.

Law enforcement officers found that he was recruited when he was staying with his sister in Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. On the instructions of the Russians, the man later returned to Odesa via third countries.

After arriving in Ukraine, the man first "reported" to the curator about the consequences of enemy attacks on the city.

The Russian special agent then instructed the detainee on how to make explosives and the "priority" places to place them in caches.

According to the investigation, the man "reinforced" the explosive devices with metal nuts and bolts, and equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation.

The man was detained at his place of residence. His smartphone, which he used to contact the FSB, was seized.

Investigators notified him of suspicion of a completed attempted terrorist attack.

The man is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

