SBU: SBU detains process engineer who helped Russians prepare attack on Kostiantynivka

After receiving geolocations from the detainee, Russians planned to attack Ukrainian military in Donetsk region with drones

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A process engineer at a local company was detained in Donetsk region, suspected of planning a new Russian offensive against the positions of the Defense Forces near Kostyantynivka. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the main task of the detainee was to collect and transmit the coordinates of Ukrainian troops who are holding back the occupiers' attacks and counterattacking them.

The SBU reports that after receiving the geolocations, the Russians planned to attack the military of Donetsk region with drones. In this way, the occupiers planned to create "corridors" for the breakthrough of assault groups in the direction of the city.

The detainee, on the instructions of the occupiers, walked around the frontline territory, tracked the location of Ukrainian defenders and marked their locations on Google maps.

Among the enemy's potential "targets" were long-range artillery batteries of the Armed Forces and reserve command posts of the National Guard's forward units.

For conspiracy purposes, the suspect had three smartphones, which he used separately to record coordinates and contacts with his handler in an anonymous chat.

SBU investigators served the man a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The detainee is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

