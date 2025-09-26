SDF fighters destroy Iskanders of missile brigade in Kursk region

Special Forces attacked hangars on the territory of a former poultry farm in Kursk region, where Russians stored Iskanders

"Iskander (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

Special Operations Forces destroyed Iskanders of the Russian 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimy. About reports General Staff.

The operation took place on August 9. Then, the SSO attacked hangars on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region, where the Russians were covertly storing missiles.

In general, the special forces destroyed all of them:

→ five 9T250 transport and loading machines;

→ one Iskander launcher;

→ "Pantsir-S1" surface-to-air missile system that covered the facility;

→ warehouses and automotive equipment.

Reference the 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimy (military unit 35535) is a unit of the Russian Land Forces stationed in the Kursk region. The brigade was armed with 9K79-1 Tochka-U tactical missile systems from the day of its foundation until 2019. As of 2018, the 448th Brigade remained the only missile unit with Tochka-U in the Russian Armed Forces. Since November 2019, the unit has been rearmed with the Iskander-M tactical missile system. the 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimy (military unit 35535) is a unit of the Russian Land Forces stationed in the Kursk region. The brigade was armed with 9K79-1 Tochka-U tactical missile systems from the day of its foundation until 2019. As of 2018, the 448th Brigade remained the only missile unit with Tochka-U in the Russian Armed Forces. Since November 2019, the unit has been rearmed with the Iskander-M tactical missile system.