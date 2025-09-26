SDF fighters destroy Iskanders of missile brigade in Kursk region
Special Operations Forces destroyed Iskanders of the Russian 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimy. About reports General Staff.
The operation took place on August 9. Then, the SSO attacked hangars on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region, where the Russians were covertly storing missiles.
In general, the special forces destroyed all of them:
→ five 9T250 transport and loading machines;
→ one Iskander launcher;
→ "Pantsir-S1" surface-to-air missile system that covered the facility;
→ warehouses and automotive equipment.
Referencethe 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimy (military unit 35535) is a unit of the Russian Land Forces stationed in the Kursk region. The brigade was armed with 9K79-1 Tochka-U tactical missile systems from the day of its foundation until 2019. As of 2018, the 448th Brigade remained the only missile unit with Tochka-U in the Russian Armed Forces. Since November 2019, the unit has been rearmed with the Iskander-M tactical missile system.
- The defense forces are actively destroying Russian air defense systems and radar stations in the temporarily occupied territories and regions of the aggressor state. In particular, in June The GUR hit the launcher S-400 in Crimea.
- on September 14, special forces of the GUR hit a Buk-M3 of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region.
- september 22 Special Operations Forces russian S-400s hit the Russians in the Kaluga region.
