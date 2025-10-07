Second marine drone found in Turkey in a week – photos

The mayor of the city where the drone was found does not rule out that the discovery may be related to Russia's war against Ukraine

Governor Turan Ergün (Photo: yenisafak.com)

On October 7, an unmanned marine drone was discovered in the northeast of Turkey near Artvin. A similar device was also found last week, but off the coast of Trabzon. The discovery was reported by Artvin Governor Turan Ergün, reports Yeni Şafak.

It is known that in the morning, fishermen on a boat off the coast of Hopa saw an object on the sea surface and reported it to the coast guard command. Experts who arrived at the scene found that it was an unmanned marine drone.

The device will be inspected by specialists who will arrive on site on October 7-8. Necessary security measures have been taken in the region.

"A team of SAS teams reporting to the navy has arrived from Istanbul to Trabzon. They will also come here, conduct an inspection and destroy the vehicle. We believe that there are explosives in the marine vehicle, so we are destroying it on the spot," he said .

According to preliminary estimates, the discovered drone is the same model as the marine UAV found on September 29 off the coast of Trabzon in the Charshabashi region.

"We assume that it could be an unmanned maritime vehicle related to the war between Russia and Ukraine," Ergün told reporters .

Screenshot of the map