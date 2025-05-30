Security in the Black Sea and peace efforts. Sibiga held talks with Fidan

Hakan Fidan briefed Andriy Sibiga on what he heard and saw during his visit to Moscow this week

Andrey Sibyga and Hakan Fidan (Photo: MFA)

On Friday, May 30, in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The parties discussed efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, security in the Black Sea, and a number of other issues. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this.

The ministers held detailed talks on the bilateral and international agenda, the peace process, and the need for a complete ceasefire.

"Minister Fidan just returned from Moscow and informed me in detail about what he heard and saw there. We discussed steps that will bring peace closer for Ukraine," said Sybiga.

The ministers paid particular attention to the issue of security in the Black Sea region.

"Ukraine and Turkey have a common position: the Black Sea should be a space of peace, free trade and freedom of navigation," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted.

The parties also discussed joint work on implementing the agreements following the results of the first meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish Working Group on Reconstruction.

According to the Ukrainian minister, Kyiv is ready to facilitate the participation of Turkish business in relevant projects and expects the participation of the Turkish delegation in the Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome in July.

Sibiga thanked the Turkish side for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Turkey. He also expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his extremely important role in peace efforts.

"We appreciate that Turkey unconditionally supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, in particular the return of Crimea, and also defends the rights of the Crimean Tatar people," the minister noted.

