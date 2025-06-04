Senator Graham: Putin plays peace games in Istanbul, but prepares for new offensive

Russia prepares to conquer more territories, official says

Lindsey Graham (Photo: x.com/LindseyGrahamSC)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "playing games." He said this to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Republican Senator Says He Doubts Russia's Serious Interest in Serious Peace Talks in Istanbul.

" Trump said: negotiate in Istanbul! President of Ukraine Zelensky went there, Putin did not. It's clear to me and almost everyone else that Putin is playing games when it comes to peace," the American politician said .

According to him, he has seen "irrefutable evidence" that Russia is allegedly preparing for an offensive in the summer or early fall. Graham noted that the Kremlin is "playing peace games" in Istanbul, but the military buildup is not a game.

"The Russians are preparing to conquer more territory by force of arms," the senator summarized.