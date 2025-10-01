Several explosions and shooting occurred in Munich. Police found the body of the deceased

A large-scale operation involving police and firefighters is currently underway in northern Munich

On October 1, several explosions were heard in Munich, and shooting was also reported. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and one wounded, according to Bild and munich police.

According to the newspaper, a large-scale operation involving police and firefighters is underway in northern Munich.

As Bild has learned, the man allegedly planted explosives in his parents' house, set it on fire, and then committed suicide. In addition, at least one other person was found with gunshot wounds.

The police have cordoned off a large area and are advising residents and drivers to avoid the area or take a detour.

"We are currently conducting an operation in the Lerchenau area in cooperation with the fire service. Significant traffic disruptions are expected. Please avoid the area," the Munich police said in a statement.