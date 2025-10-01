Several explosions and shooting occurred in Munich. Police found the body of the deceased
On October 1, several explosions were heard in Munich, and shooting was also reported. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and one wounded, according to Bild and munich police.
According to the newspaper, a large-scale operation involving police and firefighters is underway in northern Munich.
As Bild has learned, the man allegedly planted explosives in his parents' house, set it on fire, and then committed suicide. In addition, at least one other person was found with gunshot wounds.
The police have cordoned off a large area and are advising residents and drivers to avoid the area or take a detour.
"We are currently conducting an operation in the Lerchenau area in cooperation with the fire service. Significant traffic disruptions are expected. Please avoid the area," the Munich police said in a statement.
- august 26 in Australia a man shot dead two policemen and fled. He was put on the wanted list.
- on August 27, in the Catholic a school in the United States was shot at: a man opened fire from a church window. As a result, two children were killed and wounded.
- on September 8, in Jerusalem, unknown persons opened fire on the bus. The attack killed five people and injured 10 others.
Comments (0)