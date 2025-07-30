Shmyhal has no complaints against heads of agencies for arms procurement and logistics of the Armed Forces

The Defense minister said that he had no critical remarks about the leadership of the AOZ and DOT "at the door"

Arsen Zhumadilov (Photo: AOZ)

The newly appointed minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal currently has no complaints against the head of the Defense Procurement Agency (AOZ) Arsen Zhumadilov and acting head of the State Logistics Operator (DOT) Andriy Sozanskyy. He made the following statement in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

"When I took office as Defense Minister, I said that we would focus on three issues. The first, and the key one, is people. The second is the system. We have already partially talked about the system – we need to organize the work of the Ministry so that it works like clockwork. And third, arms procurement is an arms procurement system, and today it is on a certain track. Arsen Zhumadilov was appointed in accordance with all the necessary procedures. The work is underway," the official said.

Shmyhal said that there are no complaints about the stability of the supply of the army.

"There may always be nuances, there may be a human factor in some cases, but 99% of everything is working more or less smoothly in the healthcare facilities and the DOT. Accordingly, I conclude that the manager and the team working there today are moving in the right direction," the Defense minister said.

At the same time, he added, the reform of the agencies will continue, and the Defense Ministry will look at "where we can improve further, where we can reduce prices without reducing quality, where we can increase quality without increasing prices."

The Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator are state-owned enterprises of the Ministry. The AOZ is responsible for procuring weapons for the defenders, while the DOT is in charge of logistics for the Defense Forces ( food clothes etc.). A reform is currently underway to merge these two agencies into one after martial law is lifted (more on the reform read here ).

According to the minister, if he has any complaints about Zhumadilov's work, he will express them, but at the moment he has no critical remarks about the leadership of the AOZ and DOT.

"We will continue to study and see how the process will move forward," Shmyhal summarized.