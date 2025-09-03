Shmyhal: Ukraine, together with allies, must respond to Russia's military build-up

Defense Minister emphasizes that Ukraine counts on strong contributions from partners to strengthen its defense capabilities

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal)

Ukraine, together with its allies, must develop a response to Russia's strategy of building up its military capabilities. About this reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with his British counterpart By John Healy.

Shmyhal named ammunition, air defense equipment and long-range weapons among Ukraine's key needs.

He also emphasized the importance of long-term support for Ukraine in order to achieve lasting peace and create conditions under which Russia will not be able to resume its aggression.

The parties also discussed security assurance mechanisms, in particular the role of the Coalition of the Willing. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine counts on strong contributions from partner countries to strengthen its defense capabilities.

"We have coordinated our next steps in strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries. We are preparing important decisions in this direction," Shmyhal said.