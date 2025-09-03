Shmyhal: Ukraine, together with allies, must respond to Russia's military build-up
Ukraine, together with its allies, must develop a response to Russia's strategy of building up its military capabilities. About this reported defense minister Denis Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with his British counterpart By John Healy.
Shmyhal named ammunition, air defense equipment and long-range weapons among Ukraine's key needs.
He also emphasized the importance of long-term support for Ukraine in order to achieve lasting peace and create conditions under which Russia will not be able to resume its aggression.
The parties also discussed security assurance mechanisms, in particular the role of the Coalition of the Willing. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine counts on strong contributions from partner countries to strengthen its defense capabilities.
"We have coordinated our next steps in strengthening the defense capabilities of both countries. We are preparing important decisions in this direction," Shmyhal said.
- Gili arrived in Kyiv on the morning of September 3 for an unannounced visit. His Ukrainian counterpart, Shmyhal, announced that officials coordinate the main issues the next meeting in the Ramstein format to be held in London, as well as joint defense projects.
- According to the Ukrainian official, important bilateral decisions are being prepared that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.
- During the visit Healy visited the British Council building in Kyiv, which was damaged by a massive Russian attack on August 28.
