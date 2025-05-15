Sibiga met with the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France

Ministerial meeting (Photo: Andriy Sybiga's X-account)

On the morning of Thursday, May 15, ahead of possible talks between Ukraine and Russia, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with his counterparts from Germany, France and Poland. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported this to in X (formerly Twitter).

Sibiga said he started the day with a meeting in the Weimar+ format with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefull and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

He briefed his colleagues on the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front, and reaffirmed the commitment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to advancing peace efforts.

"We have coordinated our next steps, continued our cooperation with the United States and efforts to ensure long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe," the Foreign Minister wrote.

Sibiga emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace – and that this should go hand in hand with strengthening Ukraine.

