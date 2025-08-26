Sibiga talks with Rubio and European ministers about security guarantees

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga during a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European colleagues emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine should be specific, legally binding and effective. He said that wrote on his page in the social network X.

According to Sibiga, the conversation was based on previous contacts between the two leaders, the recent visit of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington and the work of national security advisors.

Read also Security guarantees for Ukraine – what they should be

"They (security guarantees – ed.) should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal and other levels. We all share the belief that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, so its maximum strengthening is our priority," the minister said.

He also reiterated that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps to achieve peace.

"We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geographical region. We are ready to put an end to the killings and give diplomacy a chance. Moscow must know that it cannot delay forever," Sibiga said.

The diplomat also emphasized that Russia will have to face the consequences if it continues to reject meaningful and constructive steps towards peace.

Sibiga clarified that he is talking about a significant increase in sanctions and strengthening of Ukraine's capacity.