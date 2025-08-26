Sibiga talks with Rubio and European ministers about security guarantees
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga during a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European colleagues emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine should be specific, legally binding and effective. He said that wrote on his page in the social network X.
According to Sibiga, the conversation was based on previous contacts between the two leaders, the recent visit of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington and the work of national security advisors.
"They (security guarantees – ed.) should be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal and other levels. We all share the belief that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, so its maximum strengthening is our priority," the minister said.
He also reiterated that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps to achieve peace.
"We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geographical region. We are ready to put an end to the killings and give diplomacy a chance. Moscow must know that it cannot delay forever," Sibiga said.
The diplomat also emphasized that Russia will have to face the consequences if it continues to reject meaningful and constructive steps towards peace.
Sibiga clarified that he is talking about a significant increase in sanctions and strengthening of Ukraine's capacity.
- President Zelensky stated that developments on security guarantees for Kyiv will be available in the near future. Teams from Ukraine, the US, and European partners are working on them.
- on August 22, Rubio said that America would participate in the in security guarantees for Ukraine after the warbut Europe must take the lead.
- on August 25, US President Donald Trump confirmed that America plans to support European countries in providing Ukraine with security guarantees. However, the main burden in this matter will be on the Europeans.
Comments (0)