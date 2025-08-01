Sikorsky: A free Ukraine means a safe Poland

Radosław Sikorski (Photo: Diplomat's X network)

The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski He stated that his country would support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as this corresponds to Polish national interests. He made this statement after meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs. By Andriy Sybiyha, transmits RAR.

"I deeply believe that Poland will always support a free, independent Ukraine. We do this in the best interests of our neighbor, but above all, in our Polish interests. A free Ukraine means a safe Poland," Sikorski stressed.

He added that there is a "national consensus among the most important groups" on the issue of supporting Ukraine.

The diplomat also stressed that this was also confirmed by the president's conversation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the newly elected president of Poland by Karol Nawrocki, which took place on July 31.

Sikorsky thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which "are defending their country, and also defending Poland and all of Europe from the barbaric hordes that previously brought terror to our nation."

"Ukraine is experiencing this today. Poland is obliged to express solidarity and gratitude to Ukraine in this matter," he said.