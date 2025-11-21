Since August, Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated over 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk – Syrskyi

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces in the Dobropole sector, the occupiers lost 13,000 people in killed and wounded

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Since the end of August, the Defense Forces have liberated more than four hundred square kilometers of territory near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This was announced at a meeting of the European Union Military Committee, reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Chief of Staff told the partners about the current situation at the front. According to him, the situation remains difficult. The Russians continue to strike at Ukrainian settlements, energy facilities and intensify their offensive along the contact line.

Syrsky noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have launched more than 112,000 Shahed drones, targeting homes and civilian infrastructure, which has led to the deaths of civilians, including children.

He added that despite the pressure from the Russians, the Defense Forces managed to conduct counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillya sector between late August and October this year.

"As a result, the units cut through the enemy's offensive group and liberated more than 430 square kilometers north of Pokrovsk. Russian losses amounted to more than 13,000 killed and wounded," the chief said.

The de-occupied territories on the map are marked in green, and the territories liberated in the last two weeks are marked in blue.

Map: DeepState