Sixth group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers to sign contracts with the Armed Forces in October

Several dozen volunteers from among Ukrainians living abroad will join the Defense Forces, says Vasyl Bodnar

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

On Friday, October 10, another group of Ukrainians living abroad will sign contracts with the Defense Forces in Lublin. This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in a commentary to Ukrinform.

According to him, this is the sixth group, it is about several dozen volunteers.

Bodnar emphasized that despite all attempts to discredit the activities of the recruitment center, it continues to work, recruitment of Ukrainian Legion volunteers is ongoing.

"Yes, it's not hundreds or thousands of people, but we are working systematically. A large number of applications are being processed, the best candidates are being selected, and there is obvious progress," the diplomat stated .

The Ambassador said that the recruitment center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin has been operating for a year, and its work is paying off.

Therefore, the center will continue to operate and recruit Ukrainian volunteers abroad to join the ranks of the Defense Forces.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion was announced by Zelenskyy on July 8, 2024, during a meeting in Poland with Prime Minister Tusk.

The head of the Polish Defense Ministry said that the number of Ukrainians who have expressed a desire to join the Ukrainian Legion in Poland, was "extremely small".

However, in October, the recruitment of volunteers among Ukrainian citizens who wish to join the Ukrainian Legion was launched.