Skhemy project reveals aftermath of ammo depot strike in Russia's Tver region - satellite images

Ukrainian drones attacked the occupiers' warehouse on the night of September 18

Explosion in the warehouse (Screenshot from the video)

Satellite images have emerged showing the aftermath of the Defense Forces' strike on a depot in Toropets, Tver region of Russia, on the night of September 18.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The depot stored missiles, glide bombs, and artillery shells. The photos were published by Radio Liberty's Skhemy project.

The Planet Labs satellite images reveal the consequences of the fire, which was still ongoing as of 15:30 Kyiv time on September 19, as well as craters ranging from 50 to 90 meters in diameter from detonated shells.

On September 18, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine informed LIGA.net that the Defense Forces had destroyed a depot of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Tver region.

The facility stored missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile complexes, glide bombs, and artillery shells.

The strike on the ammunition depot in the Tver region caused an explosion with the power of an earthquake. The Norwegian monitoring agency NORSAR recorded tremors with a magnitude of 2.8.

Read also: Strike on ammo depot in Tver region triggers earthquake-like explosion