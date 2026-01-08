Skorokhod's bail increased, but she was allowed to remove the electronic bracelet

The Appeals Chamber partially upheld the SAPO's appeal – this decision is no longer subject to appeal

Anna Skorokhod (Photo: Andriy Gudzenko/LIGA.net)

The bail of the MP, who is a suspect in the case of incitement to bribe in the amount of $250,000, has been increased. About said Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect has not been named, but according to the details of the case, it is Anna Skorokhod, who, together with her accomplices, was caught inciting a bribe for the application of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against a competitor company.

on January 8, the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court partially upheld the SAPO's appeal against the decision of December 9, 2025 about the pledge in the amount of UAH 3.28 million and the application of a preventive measure

The Appeals Chamber increased the bail to UAH 4 million and changed the procedural obligations imposed on the suspect, abolishing the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device. Otherwise, the HACC ruling remained unchanged.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber shall enter into force upon its pronouncement, be final and not subject to appeal.