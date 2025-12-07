Pre-trial restraint imposed on MP Skorokhod

HACC chose custody with an alternative of more than UAH 4 million bail for suspect in case of incitement to bribe up to $250,000

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for one of the defendants in the case of incitement to bribery by a criminal group, which law enforcement officials claim was led by a current MP, said Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office.

Law enforcement officers traditionally do not name the chosen one, but earlier the interlocutor LIGA.net confirmed that it was the MP from the For the Future parliamentary group, a former representative of the Servants of the people Anna Skorokhod.

The HACC upheld the motion of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 4,542,000.

If bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations. In particular, he will be required to wear an electronic bracelet, not to leave Ternopil without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court, and to surrender his passport and other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine.

Previously, Suspilne claimed that there are three defendants in the Skorokhod case – one of them, the director of the Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine charity foundation, Andriy S. According to media reports, he was the one who was chosen as a preventive measure on December 7, but at the request of the prosecutor's office, the hearing was moved to a closed session in order not to disclose information about the investigation and the private life of the defendant.

Among other things, Skorokhod told journalists that she was summoned for questioning by the NABU on December 8 and would comment on the case in more detail after the investigation.

Law enforcement officials claim that the MP and her accomplices for a bribe of $250,000 offered the businessman to organize the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against a competitor company.

The NABU, SAPO and the Security Service of Ukraine announced the exposure of the criminal group on December 5, when searches were conducted on Skorokhod.