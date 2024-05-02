Meaningful negotiations with Russia may not start until the second half of 2025 - HUR

Wars like the Russo-Ukrainian one can only end with treaties, and both sides are currently jockeying for "the most favorable position," Skibitsky says.

Vadym Skibitsky (photo by Andriy Hudzenko/LIGA.net)

The representative of Ukraine's military intelligence, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, does not see the possibility for Ukraine to win the war solely on the battlefield, but he considers meaningful negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow possible no earlier than the second half of next year. He said this in an interview with The Economist.

Skibitsky believes that even if Ukraine were able to push Russian forces back to the border, it would not end the war.

Such wars can only end with treaties, and both sides are currently fighting for the "most favorable position" before possible negotiations, he said.

However, meaningful negotiations may not begin until the second half of 2025, the HUR representative believes.

By then, he predicts, Russia will be facing serious "headwinds.

He noted that Russia's military production capacity has increased, but will plateau by early 2026 due to a lack of materials and engineers. Ultimately, both sides may run out of weapons, but if nothing else changes, Ukraine will run out first, Skibitsky believes.

Read also: Ukraine seeks China at peace summit, insists on Russia's absence – Head of Zelenskyy's Office