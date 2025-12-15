Some chess players from Russia and Belarus have had their "neutral status" revoked at competitions

The FIDE General Assembly voted to allow some teams from Russia and Belarus to play with their national symbols

Chess (EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed certain Russian and Belarusian national teams to compete in international competitions using national symbols. The decision approved General Assembly of the Federation.

We are talking about youth and junior competitions. Members of adult teams are still required to use neutral symbols, but this issue will be discussed with the International Olympic Committee.

The decision on the Russian team was supported by 61 FIDE members, 51 voted against, 14 abstained and 15 did not vote at all. As for Belarus, there were 69 votes in favor and 40 against, with 15 abstentions and 17 not voting. The restrictions on holding official FIDE events in Belarus were also lifted.

During the discussions, the IOC recommendations and the recent solution Olympic Summit that young athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports should no longer be restricted in their access to international youth competitions in both individual and team sports. Standard protocols should also be applied regarding flags, anthems, uniforms and other elements