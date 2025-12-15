Some chess players from Russia and Belarus have had their "neutral status" revoked at competitions
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has allowed certain Russian and Belarusian national teams to compete in international competitions using national symbols. The decision approved General Assembly of the Federation.
We are talking about youth and junior competitions. Members of adult teams are still required to use neutral symbols, but this issue will be discussed with the International Olympic Committee.
The decision on the Russian team was supported by 61 FIDE members, 51 voted against, 14 abstained and 15 did not vote at all. As for Belarus, there were 69 votes in favor and 40 against, with 15 abstentions and 17 not voting. The restrictions on holding official FIDE events in Belarus were also lifted.
During the discussions, the IOC recommendations and the recent solution Olympic Summit that young athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports should no longer be restricted in their access to international youth competitions in both individual and team sports. Standard protocols should also be applied regarding flags, anthems, uniforms and other elements
- In July, the herd learned that Russians and Belarusians may allow to participate in the 2026 Olympics, probably under a "neutral status".
- on October 21, it was reported that "neutral" athletes from Russia and Belarus will not allow to skiing at the 2026 Olympics. But on December 2 the decision was changed – skiers from these countries will be able to participate in winter competitions.
- on November 27, it became known that judokas from Russia were allowed to participate in world competitions under the flag of their country.
