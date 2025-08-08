South African President tells Zelenskyy about his conversation with Moscow

Ramaphosa's office claimed that the call with Putin took place at the request of the dictator

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received from his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa details of his recent conversation with the Russian side. On the results of the call, the Ukrainian head of state wrote in his social networks.

"Cyril also shared the details of his conversation with the Russian side. Ukraine's position is absolutely clear: the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire. We are ready for this, as well as for the summit meetings in various formats. From the first seconds of the war, we want to end it, because it was not Ukraine that started this war. Russia is the only reason for the delay and lack of peace," Zelenskyy wrote.

He said he had informed Ramaphosa of his contacts these days with the US president Donald Trump and European leaders: "Much has already been done. We are coordinating our common position with all partners, and this position must be strong. This is about the future security architecture not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and the whole world."

Earlier, on August 7, Russian propaganda, citing the Kremlin, reported that the dictator Vladimir Putin shared with Ramaphosa the results of his meeting with the special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff.

In a press release on the website of the president of South Africa indicated that the conversation took place at Putin's request to brief Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and discuss issues of mutual bilateral interest.