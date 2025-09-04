Spanish Prime Minister did not arrive at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" due to problems with the plane

The Spanish prime minister's plane was in the air when a problem arose, forcing it to return to Madrid

Pedro Sanchez (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez did not arrive in Paris to participate in the summit of the "coalition of the willing" due to a technical malfunction of the plane. This was reported by Sky News reported spokesman for the Spanish Prime Minister's office.

Sanchez was in the air when a problem with the plane occurred, forcing the flight to return to Madrid. For this reason, the Spanish Prime Minister is participating in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" remotely.

By the afternoon of September 4, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of leaders began in Paris.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov already met with the special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff and advisors to the leaders of four European countries.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the meeting will be followed by a call to the US President To Donald Trump.