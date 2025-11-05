Special operations forces destroy Iskander and radar station in Kursk region

A transport and reloading vehicle for the Iskander missile system was attacked by the Defense Forces

"Iskander" (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Defense forces together with partisans destroyed enemy equipment in the Kursk region of Russia. This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of joint actions of one of the SSO units and the Black Iskra insurgent movement, a transport and loading vehicle for the Iskander tactical missile system was damaged.

The attack took place near the village of Ovsyannikovo in Kursk region. This vehicle was used to transport, load and prepare missiles for launching into Ukraine.

In addition, the SSO fighters and guerrillas burned down the 1L122 Harmon radar station. It was on duty near the village of Nizhniy Reutets, Kursk region. The small-sized radar was designed to detect and track air targets and further targeting.

REFERENCES The Iskander system is a family of Russian tactical missile systems. The system uses both ballistic (Iskander-M) and cruise missiles (Iskander-K), which are capable of maneuvering in flight to bypass missile defense systems. The maximum officially declared range of targets is up to 500 km. Garmon radar is a modern Russian multi-band radar designed to detect air targets, determine their coordinates and identify them. "Garmon operates in several frequency bands simultaneously, which allows it to effectively detect airplanes, helicopters, and even stealth targets such as drones. Due to its high automation, it integrates into unified air and missile defense systems.

On September 22, the Special Operations Forces hit Russian S-400s in the Kaluga region.

A few days later, it became known that the Special Operations Forces hit Iskanders in the Kursk region. The operation took place on August 9.