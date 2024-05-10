United States provides Ukraine with $400 million aid package

US Congress (Photo: ERA, Michael Reynolds)

On May 10, the United States will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two unnamed officials and a letter from the US Congress received by the publication's editorial board.

According to the journalists' interlocutors, the package will include:

→ missiles for Patriot air defense systems,

→ Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

→ Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and MRAP armored military vehicles

→ Javelin anti-tank systems,

→ other munitions, including GMLRS projectiles for HIMARS MLRS.

On April 24, 2024, the Pentagon announced a $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine. It has not been officially reported that the package includes ATACMS, but the day before CNN wrote that these missiles would be included, and President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States had finally reached an agreement on long-range ATACMS missiles.

UPDATE at 19:24. US President Joe Biden's order to allocate $400 million in aid to Ukraine has been posted on the White House website.



Read also: Germany to buy three HIMARS for Ukraine – Defense Minister