Starmer says it's time to push Putin for a ceasefire

The British Prime Minister emphasized that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been declaring his readiness for a truce for many weeks

Keir Starmer (Photo: Jason Alden/EPA)

Now is the time to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire, says British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He expressed this opinion at the NATO summit in The Hague, reports The Telegraph.

Putin is "dragging his feet," Starmer said, adding that it's time to "seize the day".

"In fact, over the last few days, I would say there has been real determination in my discussions with the leaders," added the British prime minister.

According to him, "now is the time to once again insist that Putin be brought to the negotiating table for an unconditional ceasefire".

Starmer emphasized that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been declaring his readiness for an unconditional ceasefire for many weeks.

"Now is the time for Putin, who has been dragging his feet, to sit down at the negotiating table," he summarized.