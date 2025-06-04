State Security Service of Ukraine: Russians expand assaults towards Veselivka and Volodymyrivka in Sumy region

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Russians continue to use the tactics of small infantry assault groups without the use of armored vehicles.

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Russian troops are trying to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region, in particular towards the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing for Ukrinform .

According to him, the enemy continues to use the tactics of small assault groups of infantry without the use of armored vehicles. For rapid advancement, Russian troops use ATVs and motorcycles, trying to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory and wait for reinforcements.

"If previously such tactics were observed only in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, recently an expansion of the directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in small assault groups has been recorded – in particular, in the direction of the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka," Demchenko reported.

He clarified that although the enemy's activity is limited to a small section of the border, the total length of the state border with Russia within the Sumy region is over 550 km.

In addition, the threat from enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) remains.

According to the spokesman, most of such attempts are recorded within the Sumy region – both in the north, closer to the Chernihiv region, and in the south, closer to the Kharkiv region.