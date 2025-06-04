State Security Service of Ukraine: Russians expand assaults towards Veselivka and Volodymyrivka in Sumy region
Russian troops are trying to expand the combat zone in the Sumy region, in particular towards the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing for Ukrinform .
According to him, the enemy continues to use the tactics of small assault groups of infantry without the use of armored vehicles. For rapid advancement, Russian troops use ATVs and motorcycles, trying to gain a foothold on Ukrainian territory and wait for reinforcements.
"If previously such tactics were observed only in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka, recently an expansion of the directions in which the enemy is trying to advance in small assault groups has been recorded – in particular, in the direction of the settlements of Veselivka and Volodymyrivka," Demchenko reported.
He clarified that although the enemy's activity is limited to a small section of the border, the total length of the state border with Russia within the Sumy region is over 550 km.
In addition, the threat from enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) remains.
According to the spokesman, most of such attempts are recorded within the Sumy region – both in the north, closer to the Chernihiv region, and in the south, closer to the Kharkiv region.
- As of May 26 , the settlements of Novenke and Basivka of the Yunakivska community, as well as Veselivka and Zhuravka of the Khotynska community, are under the control of the Russian Federation in the territory of Sumy region.
- On May 27, Zelenskyy said that the Russians had concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction.
- On May 31, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hrygorov, signed an order on the mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements in the Sumy district .