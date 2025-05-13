Statement of Weimar+ countries following the London summit on Ukraine has been released

European countries agree on further support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia

Meeting in London (Photo: x.com/kajakallas)

On May 12, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European countries that are part of the "Weimar+" group, as well as representatives of the United Kingdom and the European Union, took place in London. Following the talks, the British government issued a joint statement on support for Ukraine.

The ministers reaffirmed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, expressed condolences to the victims of the recent shelling, and assured support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The countries also welcomed the US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further talks this week.

"So far, Russia has not shown any serious intention to make progress. It must do so without delay," the joint statement said.

The foreign ministers of European states also joined Ukraine's call for an immediate and comprehensive 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations on a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.

"Any peace will last only if it is based on international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine is able to deter and defend itself against any future Russian attack," the ministers noted.

At the meeting in London, the countries discussed how they would further intensify Europe's efforts to support Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Russia's aggressive war.

"Ukraine must be confident in its ability to continue to successfully resist Russian aggression with our support," the statement emphasizes.

European officials believe that a strong Ukrainian army will be vital.

"We have agreed to work with Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces, replenish ammunition and equipment stocks, and further strengthen industrial capacity," Downing Street said.

Representatives of the Weimar+ group of countries stated that they seek reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

"This includes exploring the creation of a coalition of air, land, and naval support forces that could help build confidence in any future peace and support the rebuilding of Ukraine's armed forces," the joint statement said.

The parties noted that they will work on new commitments to reconstruction and recovery, including at the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Rome on July 10-11, to ensure that Ukraine's future security is based on a vibrant economy.

The ministers announced new steps in the area of sanctions against Russia, including limiting the Kremlin's revenues, tightening oil price controls, combating the shadow fleet, and reducing energy imports. Frozen Russian assets will remain inaccessible until the aggression ends and the damage is repaid.

The parties reaffirmed that NATO is the foundation of their countries' security and prosperity. In return, they agreed that states should increase their defense spending and continue to strengthen the alliance to meet the requirements of deterrence and protection in all areas of the Euro-Atlantic area.

"We will use all possible levers to strengthen our collective defense capabilities and production, as well as to strengthen Europe's technological and industrial base," the joint statement said.

To this end, European countries plan to develop work in NATO, the EU, and like-minded groups "to achieve these goals."

"Any peace will last only if it is based on international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine is able to deter and defend itself from any future Russian attack," the Weimar+ group summarized.