ZNPP is and will remain part of the territory of Ukraine, any attempts by Russia to question this fact are legally null and void

ZNPP (Illustrative photo: Facebook account of the plant)

Theft does not confer ownership, and the thief must return the stolen goods and be held accountable. Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the statement of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in relation to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

"In response to Putin's proposals, we emphasize that theft does not confer ownership. The thief must return the stolen property and be held accountable, not offer it to someone for rent," the ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that ZNPP has been under illegal occupation by the Russian Armed Forces for more than three years. This is a gross violation of international law that has caused unprecedented threats to the nuclear safety of Ukraine, Europe and the world.

After seizing the station, the Russian occupiers turned it into a military base, damaged its infrastructure and normal functioning, and resorted to pressure, threats, and even captivity of employees.

The agency noted that the Russian state corporation Rosatom is responsible for the occupation and operation of the seized plant. Its representatives are constantly present at the Ukrainian nuclear infrastructure facility, interfering with technical processes and putting pressure on Ukrainian specialists. Russia has deprived the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency of the ability to receive meaningful information about the situation at ZNPP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that the only way to restore nuclear safety is the immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian military and other personnel from the ZNPP site, its full international monitoring and return under full control of Ukraine. Only such steps can neutralize the risks of a nuclear incident and guarantee the safe operation of the plant.

The ZNPP is and will remain an integral part of Ukraine's sovereign territory. Any attempts by Russia to call this fact into question are legally null and void and politically futile. Ukraine will never agree to legitimize the occupation, and the international community must step up joint efforts to restore Ukraine's legitimate control over the plant.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia, the United States, and Ukraine could cooperate on the ZNPP, "if favorable circumstances develop."

"We can also cooperate with our American partners at Zaporizhzhia NPP. We have indirectly discussed these issues with them as well. The same applies to the Ukrainian side, by the way. At the Zaporizhzhya plant, if favorable circumstances arise, we have discussed this with our American colleagues," the Russian dictator said.

On July 14, the IAEA reported that near ZNPP reactor units hundreds of shots were fired. The organization's director general stated that military activity was unacceptable.

On August 7, near the ZNPP there were recorded volleys russian artillery. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked allies to increase pressure on Russia, which violates international norms, and force it to vacate the nuclear facility.