Russian special services target Ukraine mobilization via Telegram, Sumy officials say

Russia is trying to disrupt mobilization in Ukraine, including in the Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration.

The Russian special services in the region are "influencing the minds" of the local youth through special Telegram channels, who, for money, carry out appropriate tasks to discredit the authorities and disrupt the mobilization process.

Against this background, the Defense Council of the Sumy Oblast has prepared recommendations for educational institutions and parents of students to prevent the possible involvement of children in actions of hostile special services.

"The Defense Council also appeals to the residents of Sumy Oblast with a request to pay attention to what Internet resources their children visit," the statement said.

