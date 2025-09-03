Syrskyi instructs to complete arrangement of underground shelters in training centers of the Armed Forces
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in the training centers as soon as possible. About reported based on the results of the preparation meeting.
The main topic of the meeting was security measures at the training centers in the face of Russia's constant drone and missile attacks.
Syrsky noted that over the summer, underground facilities for cadets were built, the passages at the shooting ranges were blocked, and in some centers 100% of the personnel live in underground shelters.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the need to concentrate efforts and complete the arrangement of underground shelters as soon as possible.
- Russians regularly hit training centers and training grounds. on June 22, the occupiers fired a missile at a temporary training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region. There were victims and injured.
- july 1, Syrsky banned crowds military, equipment and tents at training grounds amid Russian attacks.
- on July 29, the Russian Federation inflicted missile strike three people were killed on the territory of one of the training units of the Land Forces.
