Syrskyi instructs to complete arrangement of underground shelters in training centers of the Armed Forces

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine holds a meeting on training of servicemen and security of training centers

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed to complete the arrangement of underground shelters in the training centers as soon as possible. About reported based on the results of the preparation meeting.

The main topic of the meeting was security measures at the training centers in the face of Russia's constant drone and missile attacks.

Syrsky noted that over the summer, underground facilities for cadets were built, the passages at the shooting ranges were blocked, and in some centers 100% of the personnel live in underground shelters.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the need to concentrate efforts and complete the arrangement of underground shelters as soon as possible.