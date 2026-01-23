Taiwan is ready to tighten sanctions after Zelensky's words about supplying missile parts to Russia

Taiwan's president says he is ready to strengthen sanctions and offers Ukraine to exchange information on supplies to Russia

Lai Qingde (Photo: x.com/ChingteLai)

Taiwan's President Lai Tsing-jeou offers Ukraine to hold talks on strengthening sanctions after President's words Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the island is a source of components for Russian missiles. Lai Qingde talked about this reported on social media.

According to him, Taiwan has long worked with global partners to support Ukraine with both humanitarian aid and coordinated sanctions. The island welcomes further information exchange with Kyiv to stop the illegal supply of spare parts to third countries and hidden end use.

Lai Tsingde also recalled that there were young Taiwanese who sacrificed their lives defending Ukraine in Russia's war.

"We continue to categorically state that any assistance to the aggressor or violation of international embargoes and export control rules is unacceptable. We pray for a speedy restoration of peace in Ukraine," the Taiwanese leader emphasized.

Speaking to reporters, Lai Tsingde said he welcomed Zelensky's transfer of any information to Taiwan about sanctions violations, citation reuters quoted him as saying. He suggested that Ukraine negotiate to strengthen them.

"We are ready to strengthen control over goods transported through third countries while concealing their final destination to prevent them from reaching Russia and protect Ukraine," the Taiwanese leader added.

Speaking at the Davos Economic Forum on January 22, Zelenskyy said that Russia would not be able to produce missiles without critical components supplied by China, Europe, the United States, and Taiwan.