TASR: Fico to come to Uzhhorod on September 5 to meet with Zelensky

The priority issue at the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Slovakia is to discuss energy

Robert Ficosk (Photo: facebook.com/robertficosk)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Ukraine on September 5 to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by TASR news agency with reference to the press service of the government's apparatus.

The meeting will take place in Uzhhorod, and one of the items on the agenda is energy infrastructure.

"The Prime Minister of Slovakia and the President of Ukraine will inform about the results of the meeting at a joint press conference," the government office said .

In addition to Zelenskiy, the Slovak prime minister is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Slovak delegation will include Minister of Economy Denisa Šakova and Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanar.