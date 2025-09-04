TASR: Fico to come to Uzhhorod on September 5 to meet with Zelensky
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Ukraine on September 5 to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by TASR news agency with reference to the press service of the government's apparatus.
The meeting will take place in Uzhhorod, and one of the items on the agenda is energy infrastructure.
"The Prime Minister of Slovakia and the President of Ukraine will inform about the results of the meeting at a joint press conference," the government office said .
In addition to Zelenskiy, the Slovak prime minister is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The Slovak delegation will include Minister of Economy Denisa Šakova and Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanar.
- on September 2, Fico met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, he said that he wanted to discuss with Zelenskyy the strikes on Russia's energy sector.
- In Brussels, reacted to this meeting, by saying that it took place exclusively within the framework of bilateral relations between the countries. But they also emphasized in a commentary to LIGA.net, that EU members should respect the bloc's common position.
