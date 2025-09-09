Teenager opens fire near police station in Turkey, killing two police officers

the 16-year-old detainee had no previous convictions and lived on the same street as the polling station

Turkish police (Photo: wikimedia.org)

On Monday, September 8, a 16-year-old high school student attacked a police station in western Turkey with a shotgun, killing two police officers. This was reported by AP, citing officials.

Governor Suleyman Elban said two more police officers and one civilian were wounded in the attack in Balçova district, Izmir province.

The teenager was detained after police shot him in the leg. He first shot a police officer at a post near the station, and then the chief inspector, who died in the ensuing clash, Elban said .

Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya said that the teenager's parents and two friends were detained to testify in the investigation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the police and added that all contacts of the 16-year-old attacker are being checked.

According to the investigation, the attacker had no previous convictions and lived on the same street as the polling station. He used his father's pump-action shotgun in the attack. The investigation into the motives of the crime is ongoing .