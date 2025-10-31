"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine responds to accusations of slowing down negotiations
Ukraine has responded to Russia's accusations that it is slowing down peace talks. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin must end the war and then negotiations can begin.
"Tell your boss to stop the war. When he is ready, we can hold a meeting of leaders and agree on a ceasefire," he said .
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the Ukrainian delegation has repeatedly visited Istanbul in 2025 for direct talks with the Russian delegation. However, each time she saw there only "a group of low-level people" who continue to put forward old ultimatums and have no authority to make decisions.
"The reason is simple: Putin does not seek peace, he is looking for ways to continue the war," Tychyi emphasized .
These words came in response to a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. He said that Moscow is "ready for direct negotiations with Ukraine," but the only problem is the alleged lack of political will on the part of Kyiv.
- on October 28, President Zelenskiy said that he agreed to negotiate "anywhere", even in Hungary. The main thing is that there should be a result.
- On October 30, Putin offered a "corridor" near Kupyansk for journalists. The Foreign Ministry advises against trusting.
- According to the FT, the meeting between Trump and Putin in Hungary was canceled due to Russia's tough demands on Ukraine. Moscow continues to insist on "eliminating the root causes" of the war.
Comments (0)