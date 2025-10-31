The Foreign Ministry noted that during 2025, Russia sent people to Istanbul for negotiations without decision-making authority

Georgiy Tykhyi (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine has responded to Russia's accusations that it is slowing down peace talks. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi emphasized that dictator Vladimir Putin must end the war and then negotiations can begin.

"Tell your boss to stop the war. When he is ready, we can hold a meeting of leaders and agree on a ceasefire," he said .

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the Ukrainian delegation has repeatedly visited Istanbul in 2025 for direct talks with the Russian delegation. However, each time she saw there only "a group of low-level people" who continue to put forward old ultimatums and have no authority to make decisions.

"The reason is simple: Putin does not seek peace, he is looking for ways to continue the war," Tychyi emphasized .

These words came in response to a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. He said that Moscow is "ready for direct negotiations with Ukraine," but the only problem is the alleged lack of political will on the part of Kyiv.