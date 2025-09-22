Tens of thousands protest against Orban's policies in Budapest – video

A protest in Budapest on September 21 gathered about 50,000 people against Orban's policies

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA)

on September 21, tens of thousands of people protested in Budapest, accusing the prime minister Viktor Orban in spending taxpayers' money on manipulative campaigns. About this reports AFP.

According to organizers, about 50,000 protesters gathered on Heroes' Square in Budapest. There is no official data from the authorities on the number of protesters.

A zebra-shaped balloon was launched over the rally as a symbol of the luxurious lifestyle of the ruling elite after zebras have been spotted next to the country residence of the Orban family.

The protesters accused Orban of spending taxpayer money on campaigns aimed at misleading voters and inciting hatred in an attempt to gain political advantage.

The publication notes that since returning to power in 2010, Orban has been conducting large-scale information campaigns that cost millions of euros of taxpayers' money.

According to critics, these attacks often target political opponents and reinforce Orban's statements, such as protests against Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU.

At the same time, the government claims that its "information campaigns" are based on "facts and are necessary to raise public awareness" of important issues.

Thousands of people protest in Budapest against what they describe as state-funded political propaganda, hate speech and fearmongering pic.twitter.com/doQ9bM2Vpo - Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2025

Thousands of Hungarians are protesting against the government of wannabe dictator Orbán in Budapest.



The demonstration was organized in response to a nationwide billboard campaign that uses hate speech to mock and abuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leading.. pic.twitter.com/NWrxUJbhdl - Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) September 21, 2025