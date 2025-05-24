The Air Force tells how Russia is improving ballistic missiles

Yuriy Ihnat said that at night the occupiers sent nine ballistic missiles at Kyiv, two-thirds of them were shot down

Yuriy Ihnat (Photo: Facebook account of the military)

The Russians are improving their ballistic missiles used to strike Ukraine. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the night attack of the occupiers during a telethon.

According to him, on the night of May 24, Russians fired nine ballistic missiles at Kyiv. Air defense managed to intercept six of them.

"This is a rather high figure. We know that the enemy is improving and modernizing its ballistics," Ihnat said .

He reiterated that it has long been clear that Russia has improved Iskander-M missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory.

"We are talking about firing radar traps that each missile can fire when it enters the target. Accordingly, the Patriot systems that are supposed to intercept the target may not work as effectively as we would like," the spokesman stated .

He also explained that missiles move along a quasi-ballistic trajectory, when they do not fly in a straight line as they fall, but perform maneuvers.

"The Patriot system, which shoots down ballistic missiles, actually calculates the point of interception of missiles by the anti-missile program, and it is harder to predict that point. And this complicates the system's operation. I think our partners are already working on this to improve these solutions," Ihnat said .