The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the ceasefire around ZNPP

And before this ceasefire was declared, the Defense Forces did not strike in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Photo: ZNPP press service

Prior to the announcement of the ceasefire near ZNPP, Russians actively used the plant's territory to shell Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol, although the number of attacks has been much lower over the past few days. About this in the commentary LIGA.net vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not carry out any strikes in the direction of the ZNPP, despite the fact that the occupiers use this nuclear facility to hide their troops and shell Ukrainian cities.

"Russia is using Nikopol and Marhanets as a platform for launching drones. From the territory of the ZNPP, they launched multiple launch rocket systems at Zaporizhzhia. "We recorded it, but did not retaliate because it is a nuclear facility," he said.

He also said it is impossible to assess whether the enemy is adhering to the ceasefire around the ZNPP, as not enough time has passed since the agreement. "We are not shooting there anyway. The main thing is that the Russians stop their attacks from there. In recent days, we have recorded fewer attacks from there, but they still took place, and Russian soldiers remain on the territory of ZNPP, using the station as a military facility."