The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a base of rare Mohajer-6 and "Forpost"

The base was located at the "Khersonses" airfield in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol

"Forpost" UAV (Photo: wikipedia)

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a base for "Forpost" and Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones at the Khersones airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported... reports Naval Service Press Service.

As a result of the strike, up to three Mohajer-6 drones and two Forpost UAVs were destroyed.

"The enemy used UAVs to monitor the surface situation in the Black Sea area," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drone was developed in Iran in 2018. In addition to target surveillance, it can be used as a strike drone, as it can carry up to four high-precision munitions.

The "Forpost" UAV is a modified version of the Israeli IAI Searcher Mk II reconnaissance drone, developed in the 1990s, which was modified by Russia in the 2010s. Besides reconnaissance, it is used for fire adjustment.

Photo: Navy