"The biggest mystery is what the US will do." Top Lithuanian politician explains why peace is currently impossible

Laurinas Kasciunas (Photo: EPA / CLEMENS BILAN)

The biggest mystery is what the United States will do when it realizes that peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war is currently impossible due to Moscow's demands. This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by the Minister of Defense in the previous government of Lithuania, Deputy Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

He noted that Russia will reject all peace initiatives, including those from the Donald Trump administration: "Even [US Vice President] J.D. Vance is already saying that Russia wants too much. Even J.D. Vance!"

"Recognition of Crimea, de facto recognition of four occupied regions is unacceptable. Discussing with Russia the size and equipment of the Ukrainian army is nonsense. It is impossible to agree on this. The question is when we will understand this. Russia wants everything. And it will continue to advance," Kasčiūnas explained.

In the same interview, the politician noted that Ukraine will have a very difficult time without the support of the United States, but it will be able to cope thanks to its own weapons production.