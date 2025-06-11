Court leaves ex-commander of the 155th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ryumshyn in custody, but reduces bail again

At the same time, at the request of the defendant's lawyer, the bail amount was reduced

Ryumshyn during his detention (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention for the former commander of the 155th Anna Kyiv Brigade, Dmytro Riumshyn, until July 20, reducing the bail to UAH 27 million. This was reported by, Suspilne.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor said that Dmytro Ryumshyn failed to inform the command about 630 cases of unauthorized departure from the Anna Kyiv brigade.

Read also The NWC in 2025: what will happen if a serviceman leaves a military unit without permission

The lawyer explained this by saying that the interim acting brigade commander had to report the SZH, because Ryumshyn was on a business trip to France at the time, where a part of the brigade was training.

The defendant's representative asked for the prosecutor's recusal due to alleged evidence forgery. The court did not grant this request.

Ryumshin's lawyer also requested a reduction in bail, explaining that the bail of UAH 30 million was "exaggerated" and that his client could not pay it due to his family's low income compared to the bail.

The court granted the lawyer's request and reduced the bail to UAH 27 million. At the same time, the court granted the prosecutor's request to extend the term of the preventive measure for Ryumshyn in the form of detention for 60 days until July 20.

In January, the court imposed on Ryumshyn a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 90 million.

on March 19, his detention was extended until April 20 with bail set at UAH 43 million. However, on April 9, the bail was reduced to UAH 35 million.