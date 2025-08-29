The EU is considering sending trainers to Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees

EU is the largest provider of training for Ukrainian military, says Kaja Kallas

Kaya Callas (Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/EPA)

The European Union states plan to send military instructors to Ukraine as part of the EUMAM training mission, but only after the end of hostilities. This was announced at a briefing after an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Copenhagen by the bloc's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

She said that the event discussed the role of the EU in guaranteeing security for Ukraine.

"I welcome today's broad support for expanding the mandate of our military mission, EUMEM, to provide training and advice on the territory of Ukraine after the ceasefire," Callas said.

She added that the EU is the largest provider of training for the Ukrainian military.

"We have already trained more than 80,000 soldiers, and we must be ready to do more. This could include placing EU instructors in Ukrainian military academies and institutions," the diplomat emphasized.

She added that in parallel, a European civilian mission could strengthen Ukraine's resilience against Russian hybrid attacks.