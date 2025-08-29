Zelensky: Europe's support depends on the US position

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Europe's support for Ukraine depends on the position of the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a briefing.

"Of course, Europe's support depends on the US position. In what sense? We have seen that even when America hesitated a little bit, there was a moment. It was not easy. Europe was with us," the President said.

And now that Washington is signaling security guarantees and involvement, Europe is giving more. The President clarified that Europeans are "more confident".

"This is also understandable. For their internal society. It is very important for their people to understand that Europe is not alone, but with America. This is about the same as for Ukraine," the president explained.

He added that it is important for Ukrainians to know that Ukraine is not alone in this challenge, in this war, and that Europe is with us. According to the Head of State, it is important for Europe to know that America is with it.

"In principle, this trilateral alliance is very important for us. So far, I believe that our support is strong enough," Zelensky summarized.