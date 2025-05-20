The initiative will be rolled out over the next two years, unnamed officials said.

Kaya Callas (Photo: EPA)

The European Union's diplomatic service is poised to cut about 10 foreign delegations and about 100 local staff amid budget cuts and broader reshuffles, Politico reported, citing officials familiar with the plan.

Senior EU diplomat Kaia Kallas presented a plan to reorganise the European External Action Service (EEAS) to senior European Commission officials on May 14. According to anonymous officials, the approved initiative will be rolled out over the next two years.

The official said that the cuts would affect delegations in countries where Brussels no longer sees a need to maintain many diplomats and staff – for example, Belarus and Lesotho.

"The bloc's priorities are shifting from development assistance to the implementation of strategic interests, such as ensuring and enforcing sanctions or defense partnerships, and resources are being redirected to these goals," the source said.

While the EMB does not plan to officially close any of its 144 foreign missions, about 10 will be reduced to core staff, such as an ambassador and one or two assistants.

One hundred local employees will be laid off in two stages – in 2026 and 2027, the sources say.

It is noted that the previous plan to reduce the staff of the European External Action Service provided for much more layoffs – up to 800 employees.

However, this version of the plan provides for "softer cuts," write journalists who have reviewed the document.

According to the official, the overhaul will cost the EU about €20 million during the first year, after which €9 million will be saved over the next three years.

However, one official warned that cuts beyond the Callas initiative are possible.

The External Action Service, founded in 2011, has grown from a few dozen staff to over 5,200 worldwide. Delegations are responsible for liaising with local authorities, distributing EU funds and grants, and in some cases carrying out missions such as reporting on conflict zones.

However, the bloc is now changing priorities, focusing on its own strategic interests, in particular on enforcing sanctions or defense partnerships, so resources are being redistributed accordingly, the journalists write.

"Delegations in countries... – such as those that provide flags to Russian "shadow fleet" ships – may well face an increase in staff," the unnamed official said.

On March 4, 2025, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a plan to rearm Europe , which envisages attracting up to 800 billion euros in defense investments by the bloc's member states.

On May 19, European Union countries reached an agreement in principle on the creation of a new credit mechanism called Security Action for Europe (SAFE) worth 150 billion euros for rearmament.