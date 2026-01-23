The first meeting of Ukraine, Russia and the United States in the UAE is over: what topics and participants were
In Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States took place to discuss the end of the Russian war. About the first of the two days of talks told the head of the Ukrainian delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.
According to him, the meeting was devoted to the parameters of ending the war and the "further logic of the negotiation process" to move towards a "decent and lasting peace."
Umerov also noted the mediation of the United States.
The official reported the following composition of the delegations:
→ together with him, Ukraine was represented by the head of the presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya and the head of the ruling faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia;
→ from the United States, there was a special envoy of the president of the United States Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the Board of Peace, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Josh Gruenbaum, secretary of the U.S. Army Daniel Driscoll, as well as supreme Allied commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command Alexus Grynkewich;
→ the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.
Advisor to the dictator Vladimir Putin Yuriy Ushakov stated that the occupiers' negotiation group was headed by the head of military intelligence, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russia, admiral Igor Kostyukov. Previously, his agency was called the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). During the negotiations in Istanbul in 2025, the Russian delegation was headed by advisor to the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medynsky.
On January 24, new meetings will be held, and the Ukrainian delegation will be joined by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), lieutenant general Vadym Skibitskyi, added Umerov.
He noted that Ukraine's representatives report to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of each stage of negotiations.
"The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner within the framework of the tasks set by president Zelenskyy. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the course of the dialogue," the head of the delegation summarized.
- On January 22, US president Trump's special envoy, Witkoff, said that the peace plan was reduced to one question, but he did not specify which one.
- The next day, Zelenskyy said that Donbas is a key issue, and will be discussed during the talks in the UAE.
- In the evening, the head of state noted regarding the content of the talks that "it is too early to draw conclusions today", and it is necessary to look at the course and results of the January 24th dialog.
Comments (0)