Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington discussed the conditions for ending the war and the further logic of the negotiations. The Russian delegation was headed by a top intelligence officer, not Medynsky

Ukraine, Russia, and the United States negotiate in the UAE on January 23, 2026 (Photo: UAE Presidential Court / EPA)

In Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States took place to discuss the end of the Russian war. About the first of the two days of talks told the head of the Ukrainian delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to him, the meeting was devoted to the parameters of ending the war and the "further logic of the negotiation process" to move towards a "decent and lasting peace."

Umerov also noted the mediation of the United States.

The official reported the following composition of the delegations:

→ together with him, Ukraine was represented by the head of the presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya and the head of the ruling faction Servant of the people David Arakhamia;

→ from the United States, there was a special envoy of the president of the United States Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the Board of Peace, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Josh Gruenbaum, secretary of the U.S. Army Daniel Driscoll, as well as supreme Allied commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command Alexus Grynkewich;

→ the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.

Advisor to the dictator Vladimir Putin Yuriy Ushakov stated that the occupiers' negotiation group was headed by the head of military intelligence, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of Russia, admiral Igor Kostyukov. Previously, his agency was called the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). During the negotiations in Istanbul in 2025, the Russian delegation was headed by advisor to the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medynsky.

On January 24, new meetings will be held, and the Ukrainian delegation will be joined by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), lieutenant general Vadym Skibitskyi, added Umerov.

He noted that Ukraine's representatives report to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of each stage of negotiations.

"The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner within the framework of the tasks set by president Zelenskyy. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the course of the dialogue," the head of the delegation summarized.