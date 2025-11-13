The government announced UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling in nine regions – details
The government will allocate UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of the occupiers' attacks in the frontline regions that suffered the most, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The funds are to be provided to 93 communities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.
According to the official, UAH 1 billion will be spent on five areas: construction and arrangement of shelters, additional protection of key equipment, emergency rescue operations, repair of utility networks and creation of fuel reserves.
"The enemy continues shelling every night. Our challenge remains the same – to provide electricity, gas and heat to every Ukrainian family. I am in constant touch with the regions. 24/7 repair work continues at substations Ukrenergo and at generation facilities. We are launching additional backup power sources. We are maintaining the schedules of hourly outages, but through joint efforts we are reducing their duration. I thank all power engineers for their daily work in extremely difficult conditions," the Prime Minister said.
Also, against the backdrop of the new Midas operation by anti-corruption agencies, Svyrydenko said that the Cabinet of Ministers had initiated an audit of all state-owned companies, including energy ones.
- On November 13, the Russian army attacked civilians in the Borivska community of Kharkiv region. Three people were killed and another was wounded.
Comments (0)