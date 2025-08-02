The head of the GUR believes that nothing will change in Russia "with Putin's departure"

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Facebook account of the head of the GUR)

Nothing will change in the aggressor state with the departure from power of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin because the system is built there, says Kirill Budanov , head of the Main Intelligence Directorate. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

The head of the GRU claims that the Russian system is "quite strong and stress-resistant." He added that Putin's health is worse than his system.

"But with the departure of the leader of the Russian state, nothing will change there. They have built the system in such a way that the next successor will at least be in the same paradigm. And this is at least," Budanov clarified.

He noted that the person who comes to power after Putin "will not change anything."

"Everything will move exactly as it was. With minor adjustments, but minor. This is the system. This is the problem," Budanov emphasized.

The head of the GUR cited the example of North Korea, where a totalitarian regime was established in the 1950s and has persisted to this day. The DPRK has a systematic approach to preparing successors. And nothing will change after the current dictator of North Korea, Kim Jong-un.

"He will have a successor. It will be the same. Nothing will change. This is the strength of the system. And the sustainability of the system," he said.

In April, Budanov said that the Russians would not significantly reduce the size of their armed forces after the war, as they would have a "huge budget" to maintain them.

On July 22, Budanov said that Russia wants to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament in the next 11 years.