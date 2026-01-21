The High Anti-Corruption Court partially seized Tymoshenko's property
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property of the faction leader. Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko during meeting January 21. The court partially granted the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
$40,000 and $6,300, six mobile phones, cars belonging to Tymoshenko's husband (Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A8, and GAZ), two garages in Dnipro, a system unit, and draft notes were seized.
At the same time, the judge refused to seize the funds in the MP's personal account. He argued that this was Tymoshenko's "only source of income," and therefore seizing it would be excessive.
- On January 14, NABU and SAPO announced that Tymoshenko suspicion in the offer of bribes to MPs from other factions for voting. Law enforcement officers published wiretapping, as is claimed, with a female politician. She calls it a political order against her.
- On January 16, the court Tymoshenko was assigned bail for over UAH 33 million, although the SAPO requested UAH 50 million.
Comments (0)