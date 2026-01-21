The High Anti-Corruption Court partially seized Tymoshenko's property

The court refused to seize funds in the MP's accounts, calling them her "sole source of income"

Yulia Tymoshenko (Photo: Batkivshchyna press service)

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property of the faction leader. Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko during meeting January 21. The court partially granted the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

$40,000 and $6,300, six mobile phones, cars belonging to Tymoshenko's husband (Toyota Land Cruiser, Audi A8, and GAZ), two garages in Dnipro, a system unit, and draft notes were seized.

At the same time, the judge refused to seize the funds in the MP's personal account. He argued that this was Tymoshenko's "only source of income," and therefore seizing it would be excessive.